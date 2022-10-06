MCSO: 2 hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies have released new information on a Wednesday officer-involved shooting near the Lloyd Center that ended with two suspects hospitalized.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy assigned to the Transit Police Division encountered a man just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NE Grand Avenue & NE Holladay Street. During the conversation, an altercation ensued for unnamed reasons, according to MCSO. A woman also became involved, at which point the shooting happened.

Both suspects then fled the scene unpursued in a vehicle northbound on NE Grand Avenue.

Not long after fleeing the scene, the suspect’s car was involved in a crash at NE Grand Avenue and NE Weidler Street with two other vehicles. The woman was treated by responding officers and taken to a local hospital for gunshot wounds. The man was taken into custody on NE Halsey Street and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities said Thursday that neither the deputy nor other involved drivers were injured.

The involved deputy was placed on critical incident leave, as is standard protocol.

No further information is available at this time.

