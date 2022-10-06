Medford man sentenced to federal prison

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:04 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A Medford man with previous felony convictions was sentenced to federal prison Thursday after police found him with a firearm, according to the US District Attorney’s Office.

Hunter Talon Marlow, age 26, was previously arrested for his involvement in two Medford area shootings. On Thursday he was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, a witness called the police in October 2021 after seeing Marlow actively looking for a person who had shot him, in an attempt to retaliate.

Marlow was convicted and served time in prison for shootings in 2014 and 2017 and was prohibited from using or carrying a firearm.

Medford Police officers saw Marlow driving and stopped him in a traffic stop. After refusing to listen to orders, he eventually surrendered, and officers took him into custody. Those officers found a loaded semi-automatic pistol and a 40-round drum in Marlow’s car.

A grand jury indicted Marlow on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon in early February. Marlow later pleaded guilty on June 22.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

sleeping woman on Portland bed
Security video shows woman enter Portland family's home, sleeping on child's bed
Anniversary of Portlandia statue's arrival
A look back at the arrival of Portlandia
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting at Gresham hotel
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting at Gresham hotel
KPTV File Image
Gladstone man dies after being hit by driver on Hwy 99E