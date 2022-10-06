Medford man sentenced to federal prison

MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A Medford man with previous felony convictions was sentenced to federal prison Thursday after police found him with a firearm, according to the US District Attorney’s Office.

Hunter Talon Marlow, age 26, was previously arrested for his involvement in two Medford area shootings. On Thursday he was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, a witness called the police in October 2021 after seeing Marlow actively looking for a person who had shot him, in an attempt to retaliate.

Marlow was convicted and served time in prison for shootings in 2014 and 2017 and was prohibited from using or carrying a firearm.

Medford Police officers saw Marlow driving and stopped him in a traffic stop. After refusing to listen to orders, he eventually surrendered, and officers took him into custody. Those officers found a loaded semi-automatic pistol and a 40-round drum in Marlow’s car.

A grand jury indicted Marlow on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon in early February. Marlow later pleaded guilty on June 22.

