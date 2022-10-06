Motorcyclist dead after crash with minivan in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a minivan in Southeast Portland on Wednesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Southeast 6th Avenue and Southeast Morrison Street.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

PPB said both the minivan diver and a passenger were evaluated but neither were taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe the speed of the motorcycle was a factor in the crash.

The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team is currently on scene investigating.

During the investigation, Southeast 6th Avenue will be closed between Southeast Belmont Street and Southeast Alder Street. Additionally, Southeast Morrison Street will be closed between Southeast 7th Avenue and Southeast Grand Avenue.

No additional information is available at this time.

