Multi-vehicle crash closes TV Highway

(Live 5)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two semi-trucks and two cars closed down Tualatin Valley Highway in Hillsboro by Cornelius Pass Thursday morning, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue.

Hillsboro firefighters, police officers and paramedics all responded to the crash that closed down all eastbound lanes of TV Highway. HF&R said drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town
Eugene Police Department.
Eugene transgender woman assaulted, cops seek help finding suspects
Musio Chavez
Woodburn man hopes to win USA Mullet Championship
Woodburn man hopes to win USA Mullet Championship