Multi-vehicle crash closes TV Highway
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two semi-trucks and two cars closed down Tualatin Valley Highway in Hillsboro by Cornelius Pass Thursday morning, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue.
Hillsboro firefighters, police officers and paramedics all responded to the crash that closed down all eastbound lanes of TV Highway. HF&R said drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.
This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.
