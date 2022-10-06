Multi-vehicle crash closes TV Highway

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two semi-trucks and two cars closed down Tualatin Valley Highway in Hillsboro by Cornelius Pass Thursday morning, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue.

Hillsboro firefighters, police officers and paramedics all responded to the crash that closed down all eastbound lanes of TV Highway. HF&R said drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.

Firefighters and @HillsboroPolice @MetroWestAmb on a multi-vehicle crash on SE TV Hwy near 73rd Ave, just west of Cornelius Pass Rd. All eastbound lanes of TV Hwy blocked. Use alternate routes-expect delays. #pdxtraffic @OregonDOT — Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (@HillsboroFire) October 6, 2022

