Phil Knight donates $1M to Christine Drazan after donating $2M to Betsy Johnson last month

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Nike founder Phil Knight donated $1 million to the Republican nominee for Oregon Governor Christine Drazan on Thursday. The donation follows a $2 million September donation to independent candidate Betsy Johnson.

SEE ALSO: ‘This week has been a reckoning:’ Portland Thorns head coach reacts to NWSL investigation

Knight’s donation comes on the heels of a $1.5 million donation to Drazan from the Republican Governor’s Association on Wednesday.

Drazan is running against previously Johnson and Democratic nominee for Governor Tina Kotek.

SEE ALSO: Portland coffee house vandalized after announcing ‘coffee with a cop’ event

The 2022 Oregon gubernatorial election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.