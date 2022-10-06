Phil Knight donates $1M to Christine Drazan after donating $2M to Betsy Johnson last month

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Nike founder Phil Knight donated $1 million to the Republican nominee for Oregon Governor Christine Drazan on Thursday. The donation follows a $2 million September donation to independent candidate Betsy Johnson.

Knight’s donation comes on the heels of a $1.5 million donation to Drazan from the Republican Governor’s Association on Wednesday.

Drazan is running against previously Johnson and Democratic nominee for Governor Tina Kotek.

The 2022 Oregon gubernatorial election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

