Police determine rumors of school violence threat to be baseless

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Junction City Police Department silenced unfounded rumors about a school violent threat after investigating a tip.

The police department received a tip Wednesday evening that a student at Oaklea Middle School overheard another student making unspecified threats of violence that would happen Thursday.

Working with the school district, investigators were able to quickly identify the student and make contact with them and their parents. The investigation revealed that the threat was not credible and the community was not at risk.

The student made a poorly chosen comment to a group of five students. Investigators concluded that the comment was taken out of context and that there was no intent to commit any violence. JCPD said both the parents and the student were cooperative.

“This is a good time to have a discussion with your child about how serious inappropriate comments can be in our schools, even when they are unintentional or just joking with friends,” said the school Superintendent Troy Stoops.

