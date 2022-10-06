Polk County deputy narrowly misses being shot in the head by fleeing suspect: Police

DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - A Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy narrowly escaped with their life early in the morning on Wednesday while trying to apprehend a fleeing suspect.

Around 4:17 a.m. in Rickreall, Oregon, a deputy attempted to pull over a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche for speeding. Brandon Pruett, the driver, sped off in the car in the direction of Dallas.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, the suspect’s vehicle was brought to a stop after it entered Dallas on West Ellendale Ave. close to Douglas St., thanks to spike strips deployed by Dallas Police Department officers. Then Pruett made an attempt to escape the car on foot.

SEE ALSO: Grants Pass man arrested after intentionally crashing into car, fleeing into neighboring house

Pruett was caught by deputies in a yard in the 600 block of West Ellendale Avenue where a struggle started after one of the officers physically knocked Mr. Pruett to the ground. During the scuffle, Pruett purposefully fired a weapon at a Polk County deputy, narrowly missing their head.

The sheriff’s office said, Pruett had a semi-automatic handgun on him, which was recovered at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pruett was unharmed during the incident and a minor injury to a Polk County deputy was treated by paramedics while they were still on the scene.

SEE ALSO: Eugene transgender woman assaulted, cops seek help finding suspects

Following his arrest, Pruett was booked into the Polk County Jail on the following charges: Attempted Murder First Degree, Attempted Assault First Degree, Attempting to Assault a Public Safety Officer, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Menacing, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Felony (Vehicle), Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Misdemeanor (Foot), Resisting Arrest, Criminal Driving While Suspended Misdemeanor.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.