Portland coffee house vandalized after announcing ‘coffee with a cop’ event

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:53 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland coffee house was vandalized Wednesday morning after it announced a “coffee with a cop” event.

The Portland Police Bureau was asking for information to identify the suspects.

Around 2:51a.m., officers responded to a report of vandalism at the Bison coffee shop in the 3900 Block of Northeast Cully Boulevard. When they arrived, they found windows had been broken, property damaged, and white debris from a discharged fire extinguisher throughout the interior, according to a PPB statement.

By the time officers arrived the suspects were long gone.

PPB said early information suggests that the business was targeted after it advertised that it would be hosting “Coffee with a Cop.”

PPB asked for anyone who has information about this crime or the suspects involved to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-267489.

The business owner said the planned to continue with the event, despite the damage.

