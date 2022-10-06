Reward offered for information that leads to arrest in deadly NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help finding who shot and killed a 36-year-old man in the Wilkes neighborhood on Saturday.

Nicholas Scott Hammann died after he was shot in the area of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard in the early morning hours of Oct. 1. Police said it is believed Hammann was homeless and living in the area where he was killed.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

RELATED: Man found dead after shooting in NE Portland

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Submit a tip here.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0696 or detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.