Semi-truck driver dies at hospital after crash on Hwy 58 in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died after a crash on Highway 58 in Lane County on Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on the highway near milepost 60. OSP said an investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned. The semi-truck then slid until it collided with the guardrail on the eastbound shoulder.

The driver of the semi-truck, identified as 38-year-old Joshua Stewart, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Traffic on Highway 58 was affected for about one hour during the crash investigation. OSP was helped at the scene by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oakridge Fire, La Pine Fire, and ODOT.

