Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting at Gresham hotel

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a hotel Thursday morning.

Just after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the Courtyard Marriot in the 3000 block of Northeast 181st Avenue. Police said a guest had called the front desk to report hearing loud sounds coming from a second-story room. When management went to inspect, they saw bullet holes coming from the room and called police.

Officers arrived to the scene and heard another gunshot coming from inside the room, according to police. Negotiators and tactical teams responded to the hotel to help.

Police said at one point, an officer fired one shot into the room. No one was injured.

The suspect came out of the room peacefully and was taken into custody. The name of the suspect has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

