Trooper finds nearly 14 pounds of heroin during traffic stop north of Madras

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly 14 pounds of heroin were seized during a traffic stop north of Madras last weekend, according to Oregon State Police.

On Sunday, just before 1 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 97 near milepost 84. During the stop, OSP said the trooper developed cause to believe the vehicle was involved in drug trafficking.

The trooper found 11 bundles of narcotics, weighing nearly 14 pounds, in the truck of the car. OSP said tests showed the narcotics to be heroin.

The driver of the car, identified as 29-year-old Tyler Facey, from Vancouver, Washington, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail for various drug crimes.

OSP said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details are being released.

