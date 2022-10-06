Trooper finds nearly 14 pounds of heroin during traffic stop north of Madras

Heroin found in trunk of car
Heroin found in trunk of car(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:45 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly 14 pounds of heroin were seized during a traffic stop north of Madras last weekend, according to Oregon State Police.

On Sunday, just before 1 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 97 near milepost 84. During the stop, OSP said the trooper developed cause to believe the vehicle was involved in drug trafficking.

The trooper found 11 bundles of narcotics, weighing nearly 14 pounds, in the truck of the car. OSP said tests showed the narcotics to be heroin.

SEE ALSO: Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people

The driver of the car, identified as 29-year-old Tyler Facey, from Vancouver, Washington, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail for various drug crimes.

OSP said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details are being released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Grants Pass man arrested after intentionally crashing into car, fleeing into neighboring house
Grants Pass man arrested after intentionally crashing into car, fleeing into neighboring house
Police determine rumors of school violence threat to be baseless
Nicholas Scott Hammann
Reward offered for information that leads to arrest in deadly NE Portland shooting
Multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound lanes of TV Highway