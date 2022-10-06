Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Police said a man was located at the scene with an injury to one of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police said another victim, a man, showed up to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect or suspects left the scene before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident should contact police.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.