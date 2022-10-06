Vancouver middle school employee accused of recording girls in locker rooms

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after being notified by the Vancouver Public Schools of a possible voyeurism incident involving an employee. CCSO said Wednesday, the employee allegedly recorded girls in the Alki Middle School locker rooms.

Staff at Vancouver Public Schools reported the information to the sheriff’s office, closing the locker room at the school. Officials said by the time the incident was reported, the still unnamed employee had left school grounds.

Deputies made contact with the employee Wednesday afternoon, but they refused to cooperate with the investigation. Officials are in the process of serving search warrants at the employee’s home and are searching locker rooms and other areas of Alki Middle School.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve received full cooperation of the school and parents and families have been notified of the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

