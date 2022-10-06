Warm, But Hazy Sunshine Friday

The summer-like weather continues! Expect clear skies through the night tonight with some patchy clouds & fog to start they day again tomorrow, clearing to a day of hazy sunshine. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s tomorrow and for the next few days. Expect mostly sunny skies through Sunday with highs in the 80s and varying amounts of morning clouds.

Monday we will start to see temperatures cool down as a low starts to slide down from the north. If that low ends up shifting more to the west, we could see some wet weather, but as of right now, it appears we may just see a chance of a shower Tuesday, but not much in the way of any rain. Tuesday will be a cloudier day early on and much cooler, with highs in the low 70s.

By Wednesday, high pressure returns and we see temperatures jump back into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Expect to be warm again on Thursday, with highs looking to top out in the low 80s.

