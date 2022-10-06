Woodburn man hopes to win USA Mullet Championship

WOODBURN, Ore (KPTV) – Woodburn man Musio Chavez is looking to take first place in the second annual USA Mullet Championship!

Being the only Oregonian left in the competition, he’s looking for community support to make sure Oregon can take home the top prize. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with Chavez about what it’s like to represent his state in the national championship.

The final round of voting is October 7 to 11, to learn about how you can cast your vote click here.

Join in on the fun with an 80′s themed Mullet Voting Kick Off party! It’s tomorrow, October 7 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Metropolis Marketplace and Venue, 347 North Front Street, Woodburn.

