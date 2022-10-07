40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton Park in Boring after the report of two abandoned children.

The children told police they met Albert Wayne Johnson through Snapchat and that he had driven them from Washington State through Idaho and into Oregon. The children said he repeatedly abused them sexually during the trip.

Along the way, Johnson stopped at a motel in Othello, Wash. and a campground in La Grande where the children said he continued to abuse them. After arriving in Boring, he left them at the Barton Park campsite and never returned.

On Aug. 18, detectives from the Othello Police Department contacted the motel and obtained surveillance footage showing Johnson with the two children.

Police arrested Johnson on Aug. 30 at his La Grande home.

Johnson appeared in federal court on Friday, where he was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

