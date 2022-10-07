4.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Linn County
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:10 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled northwest Oregon early Friday morning.
The earthquake occurred at about 5:52 a.m. about nine miles east southeast of Lacomb, in Linn County. It was first reported as a 4.2 earthquake.
There’s no reports of any injuries or damage at this time.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information is released.
