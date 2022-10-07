4.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled northwest Oregon early Friday morning.

The earthquake occurred at about 5:52 a.m. about nine miles east southeast of Lacomb, in Linn County. It was first reported as a 4.2 earthquake.

The @USGS upgraded this morning's #earthquake in northwest Oregon to a magnitude 4.4. Pretty decent shaker. Sounds like many across the region felt it! https://t.co/KIOwIuo6jr — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) October 7, 2022

There’s no reports of any injuries or damage at this time.

