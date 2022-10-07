Burglary suspect shot, arrested after chase

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Hillsboro police shot and arrested a burglary suspect Thursday night after he broke into two houses with a gun, stole a car, and led police on a chase, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Police officers originally responded to a report of a carjacking at 10:30 p.m. on Northeast Lilac Street in Hillsboro. The suspect, 40-year-old Patrick James Robertson of Klamath Falls physically assaulted the victim but was not able to take the car.

Robertson then allegedly broke into a house on 17th street and threatened the two men living there with a gun and knife. HPD said the gun may have been fake, but Robertson slashed one of the men in the arm with the knife and stole a handgun from the house.

Robertson then broke into another house on the same street and stole a car after threatening the residents with the stolen gun.

Hillsboro Police officers and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies tracked and chased the car to the roundabout on Scholls Ferry Roaf and River Road at about 11:30 p.m.

When officers engaged Roberton, he pointed a handgun at them. An officer responded by firing at Robertson. Officers then provided first aid and an ambulance took Robertson to the hospital. The officers were not injured.

Robertson faces charges of robbery, burglary, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and eluding officers. He also has a parole violation warrant for attempted murder.

HPD said the name of the officer who fired his duty firearm will be released after an interview with the Major Crimes Team.

