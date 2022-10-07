BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - The battery of an electric bicycle caused a fire in the garage of a home in Bend, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.

The resident of the house on Delaware Avenue plugged his e-bike into a garage wall outlet to charge before going out to dinner. Just before 6:30 p.m., the neighbor called 911 after hearing the fire alarm.

A fire engine arrived to see smoke coming out of the house and water running out to the street from under the garage door. Firefighters entered the garage and extinguished the fire. They found a heavily damaged e-bike in the corner. The plug of the battery charger was still in the wall socket but the wiring had completely burned away. The battery fire caused damage to the water heater, leaking water all over and outside of the garage.

The neighbor was able to contact the homeowner who quickly returned. No one was injured.

E-bike battery causes fire in Bend home (Bend Fire and Rescue)

“The smoke alarm and the alert neighbor were the heroes in this scenario,” said Chief Jason Bolen. “Had the smoke alarm not sounded, this fire would have continued to grow and spread from the garage into the living space above, likely destroying the entire home.”

Bend Fire & Rescue wants to remind residents that lithium batteries can cause serious damage and injury if not properly used. They recommend the following tips for safely charging your e-bike or scooter:

Do not leave a charging e-bike battery unattended or on the charger overnight

Do not use or attempt to charge a damaged or malfunctioning e-bike battery

Only charge your e-bike battery with the charger provided by the manufacturer

Do not use aftermarket, low-cost, counterfeit, or refurbished e-bike batteries

If possible, store your e-bike battery in a fire-resistant cabinet or container when not in use

Store damaged e-bike batteries outside and contact your local fire department to ask about safe disposal

Always have a fire extinguisher on hand and ensure that your smoke alarms are up to date and have fresh batteries

