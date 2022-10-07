FOGGY MORNING, THEN HAZY & SUNNY AFTERNOON

Happy Friday! Yet another morning with areas of fog. Fog will clear later this morning and we will have hazy sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny over the weekend, high 84.

Monday a few clouds come in taking us to partly cloudy and slightly cool conditions with a high of 77. Tuesday, partly sunny and a chance of a shower, high 72. Mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, highs going from 78 on Wednesday to 81 on Thursday. Lows all week will drop to the 50s.

