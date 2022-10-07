On the Go with Joe at OMSI exhibit ‘Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes’

A new exhibit at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry is all about Marvel's 80-year history.
By Joe Vithayathil
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:23 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes begins Saturday, Oct. 8, at OMSI. The exhibit will be open until April 9.

The exhibit features hundreds of artifacts including original comic book pages, interactive displays, life-size statues of your favorite Super Heroes, and costumes and props from Marvel films and television programs. Some of the costumes and props have never been on public display outside of this exhibition!

To purchase tickets for the exhibit and to learn more about it, click here.

