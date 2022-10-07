Investigation underway after deadly shooting in downtown Portland

Officers collecting evidence at the scene
Officers collecting evidence at the scene(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:03 AM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the downtown area early Friday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not been identified.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released by police at this time.

Homicide detectives have responded to the scene. Police said Southwest Washington will be closed between Southwest 2nd and Southwest 4th for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sean Macomber at sean.macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jason Koenig at jason.koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-269190.

