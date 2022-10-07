NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood.

Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.

Metro said its RID Patrol has taken at least three calls in the last week about garbage on Northeast 90th Avenue, near Robbins’ home.

SEE ALSO: Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting at Gresham hotel

Robbins said each time crews come by to clean up the trash, new piles show up days later.

“Things have been going wrong and dumps have been happening around here, just making a mess of the area and making it unsafe for the kids,” Robbins said.

He has seen everything from stolen cars to furniture, to car tires, to needles being dumped in his neighborhood, he said.

While FOX 12 was interviewing Robbins, a woman left a bag of trash on one of the nearby piles.

“It’s a dangerous situation,” Robbins said. “My kids and I take the bus so we got to use this road quite often to get up there. We’re usually walking in the street because it’s unsafe to walk on the sidewalk area here. But you never know what you’re going to run into day to day.”

SEE ALSO: Mother, 2 sons lose home in early morning Gresham house fire

A spokesperson for Metro said they’ve seen an increase in dumped garbage over the last couple of years across Portland. In the last 12 months, they’ve collected 1,100 tons of trash from 5,000 different locations. The spokesperson said Metro added more additional resources to help their RID Patrol respond to illegal dumping.

As a native Portlander, Robbins said it’s heartbreaking that he has to explain to his children what could potentially harm them outside their own front door.

“It’s no fun to have this kind of problem, where you have to make your kids grow up quickly and they have to learn these things to be safe at a younger age now,” Robbins said.

If you’d like to report illegal dumping or trash, you can visit Metro’s RID Patrol website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.