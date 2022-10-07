Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by driver in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after they were hit by a driver in the Overlook neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the area of North Ensign Street and North Basin Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and located an injured pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The involved driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Major Crash Team has responded to the scene for the investigation. The intersection of North Ensign and North Basin will be closed during the investigation.

No additional details have been released at this time.

