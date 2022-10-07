Person stabbed in Old Town marks 3rd in a week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person was stabbed in Old Town on Friday. Marking the third stabbing in the area within a week.

At 1:36 p.m. the Portland Police Bureau received a call about a stabbing at the 200 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene the unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital. Terri Wallo Strauss, a spokesperson for PPB, told FOX 12 that the victim was walking and talking when officers arrived and they did not believe the injuries were life-threatening.

This incident marks the third stabbing in Old Town within a week.

Two people were stabbed in nearly the same location last Friday, Sep. 30 hours apart from each other.

50-year-old Dorian Cannon was arrested and charged with the first deadly stabbing and 20-year-old Kalil Ford of Portland was charged with the stabbing of 53-year-old Mark Anthony Davis, who was found dead at the scene.

Police were still searching for a suspect in this Friday’s stabbing.

