Police name victim in deadly Old Town stabbing

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man stabbed to death in Old Town on Sept. 30.

PPB said officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the body of 53-year-old Mark Anthony Davis was found. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

SEE MORE: Burglary suspect shot, arrested after chase

The medical examiner ruled Davis’ death as homicide by a stab wound.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers arrested 20-year-old Kalil Ford of Portland. He was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.