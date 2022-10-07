Port Angeles man gets 3 years probation after 2021 Olympic Park standoff

TACOMA Wash. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Port Angeles, Wash. man was sentenced Friday to three years of probation for damaging a national park radio repeater during an armed stand-off in Olympic National Park, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.

Court records state that just after midnight on Aug. 29. 2021, Caleb Jesse Chapman showed up at a stranger’s home high on methamphetamine and armed with a handgun and an AR-15 style rifle.

He handed the stranger a letter listing his concerns about political events, difficulty getting ammunition, and his belief that a revolution was starting on the Olympic Peninsula, in Texas and elsewhere.

Then Chapman drove his girlfriend to the Deer Park campground in Olympic National Park. He started a fire and cut down a tree to block the road.

He told his girlfriend she was going to die in the “revolution.”

She called 911, and Chapman threw a can of soup at her, cutting her leg. Then he stormed off into the woods, armed with nine firearms including a stolen handgun, an AR-15, two shotguns and more than 3,500 rounds of ammunition, according to court documents.

Police evacuated the Deer Park campgrounds and trailheads, then attempted to find Chapman.

At about 3 p.m. on Aug. 29, Chapman disabled the Olympic National Park radio repeater on the summit of Blue Mountain.

This repeater is used by the park for emergency response, public safety and to communicate with the Search and Rescue helicopter based at Mount Rainier, according to public officials.

On Aug. 31, a drone found Chapman and he fired a short barrel shotgun at it.

Eventually, police were able to negotiate Chapman’s surrender with no injuries to anyone.

On Friday in Tacoma before the U.S. District Court for sentencing, after spending 80 days in federal detention. Judge Robert J. Bryan noted that Chapman could face additional prison time if he fails to comply with the conditions of his probation.

One of the conditions is that Chapman will make restitution to people and park organizations who suffered financial loss from the park closure. Officials said people who were impacted by this event should contact National Park Service at Olympic National Park with their information.

“Mr. Chapman’s conduct put many people at risk and spread fear in the community. When he disabled the communications system for the eastern section of the park, he disrupted the ability of park staff to call for help while running chain saws to clear trails, hiking off trail to monitor endangered animals, or checking on hikers in rugged terrain,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “He has spent time since his arrest working to be drug free. We wish him success in that effort.”

