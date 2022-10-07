President Biden to visit Oregon next week

Pres. Biden in Portland
Pres. Biden in Portland(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Oregon next week, the White House announced Friday morning.

Biden will be visiting the state on Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15. He will also be visiting California during his travels to the West Coast.

This is not Biden’s first visit to Oregon. He traveled to Portland in April to discuss his $1 trillion infrastructure bill which passed in the fall of 2021.

RELATED: President Biden arrives at Portland International Airport to discuss infrastructure package

It’s not known at this time why he’s traveling to the West Coast next week. The White House said more details will be released soon.

