Warm afternoons through Sunday, a bit cooler early next week

Good afternoon! It’s turning out to be a pretty nice day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The marine layer is taking its sweet time to burn off along the coast. We should see some late day sunbreaks at the beaches. Inland though, it’s a completely different story. The fog burned off around mid to late morning, and it’s been mostly sunny since then. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Something you may not have noticed: our air quality has diminished across the Willamette Valley & interior southwest Washington. Thin wildfire smoke has been creeping into the lowest levels of the atmosphere, and will be around through at least Saturday morning. We don’t have too many things to clear out the smoke (like rain or wind), and overnight inversions don’t help the situation. Limit your time outdoors if you suffer from respiratory issues.

We could see some patchy fog each morning this weekend. Otherwise, expect more summer-like weather with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Our pattern will change a bit Monday and Tuesday as an upper level low grazes the Northwest. This system will move southeastward over Canada, Idaho and Montana, but should come close enough to bring a weak cold front through. We’ll see slightly cooler weather and an increase in cloud cover between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. A shower or two can’t be ruled out early Tuesday. In most cases though, our weather will stay dry.

Another high pressure system is expected to build over the West Coast between mid to late week, keeping our weather dry and temperatures above average. Highs should rebound into the upper 70s and low 80s. There’s no sign of a major cool down or significant rain coming anytime soon.

Have a great weekend!

