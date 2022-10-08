Hazy & Warm Saturday

Good morning!

We have a very mild start to the day, but some areas of fog across the Willamette Valley. Visibilities are greatly reduced in some areas and a dense fog warning has been issued until later this morning for the southern Willamette Valley. Expect that fog to burn off through the morning and a hazier afternoon. We continue to see very warm, above average temperatures with highs in the 80s today. If we get into the 80s, we will tie a record for the most 80° days in October. Then we’re expected to get another tomorrow!

We’ll be a bit cooler on Monday, with clouds expected to increase later in the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday looks to be much cooler, with a high around 70 (close to average) and a possibility of an early morning shower. Any wet weather looks to be pretty minimal here.

We’ll see morning clouds and temperatures warming back up on Wednesday. With high pressure in place once again, we could get even more 80° days as we approach next weekend. We expect highs to potentially be around 80 Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies.

