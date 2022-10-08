Pedestrian injured in crash in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in southeast Portland early Saturday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a crash at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 122nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a pedestrian. The person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

PF&R did not say if there were any other injuries, if the driver remained at the scene or what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pedestrian injured in crash in SE Portland
Sponsors pulling out of Timbers and Thorns organization after bombshell investigation
Salem advocacy center educating kids about online safety
‘He would give the world’: ex-wife remembers Old Town stabbing victim