Pedestrian injured in crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in southeast Portland early Saturday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a crash at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 122nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a pedestrian. The person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

PF&R did not say if there were any other injuries, if the driver remained at the scene or what caused the crash.

