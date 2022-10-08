Residents near quake’s epicenter in Lacomb describe moment it hit

LACOMB, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents may have felt the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Salem on Friday morning.

People near where the quake struck certainly did and they said it made their morning routine a lot different.

Kaitlynn Clark woke up in Lebanon to her baby’s crib rocking from side to side from the earthquake.

Closer to the epicenter in Lacomb, Jon Davis said his coffee fell out of the cabinet among other shake-ups.

“We did have some items knocked off my wife’s desk onto the floor,” Davis said. “A lot of pictures are hanging crooked on the wall now.”

Mike Broderick was awake, with his wife asleep, when they felt it in Sublimity.

“My wife said the fan was shaking quite a bit in the bedroom,” Broderick said. “I was out in the living room. She’s a pretty heavy sleeper so it had to be pretty good to wake her up.”

Kevin Hays said it also woke his ducks up and had them making more noise at his back door.

Both Broderick and Davis said the last earthquake they felt was nearly 30 years ago, but this one felt stronger.

“I think this felt bigger than that one in Scotts Mills,” Broderick said. “They call it the spring break quake.”

Davis said he remembers the 1993 earthquake had a different kind of shaking.

“It didn’t seem to be as nearly intense,” he said. “It was more of a rolling motion. Where this one was just very abrupt and intense.”

Davis said it helps understand the reality of living through one.

“It’s one of those things that just makes you realize how powerless you are against nature,” he said. “It can strike at any time.”

FOX 12 also heard from people in areas like Keizer and even Woodland, Wash., that they felt the earthquake.

