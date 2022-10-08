Suspect involved in Lloyd District officer-involved shooting charged with attempted murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The suspect at the center of an officer-involved shooting near the Lloyd Center on Wednesday has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center following their release from the hospital.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Tristen William Borges, 31, of Portland, has been booked for the following:

Attempted aggravated murder

Escape in the first degree

Attempted assault in the first degree

Theft in the first degree

Reckless endangering of another person

Resisting arrest

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Unlawful use of a weapon

Felon in possession of a firearm

Failure to perform the duties of a driver

In addition to the charges relating to Wednesday, Borges had three additional warrants – second-degree criminal mischief, felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy assigned to the Transit Police Division encountered Borges just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NE Grand Avenue & NE Holladay Street. During the conversation, an altercation ensued for unnamed reasons, according to MCSO. A woman also became involved, at which point the shooting happened.

Both Borges and the woman then fled the scene unpursued in a vehicle northbound on NE Grand Avenue.

Not long after fleeing the scene, the suspect’s car was involved in a crash at NE Grand Avenue and NE Weidler Street with two other vehicles. The woman was treated by responding officers and taken to a local hospital for gunshot wounds. Borges was taken into custody on NE Halsey Street and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

MCSO has not yet released the woman’s name. Authorities say her name and charges will be released once discharged from the hospital into police custody.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.