‘We’re fed up’: Vancouver restaurant owner loses thousands to break-in

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Three northeast Vancouver, Wash. restaurants were broken into early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Stonewood Bar & Grill at Northeast 162nd Avenue lost thousands of dollars in a burglary that lasted less than a minute, according to owner Cathy Pratt.

Pratt’s sister said she noticed that the front door was damaged when she came in on Tuesday morning and called the police.

Pratt said the break-in has been huge setback for her and her sister, who opened their dream restaurant together almost a year ago.

“I just felt so violated to know the hard-earned sweat equity, just really it goes out the door,” she said. “It just shakes me to the core. It’s supposed to happen to other people - you hear about that right? And it’s not supposed to happen to us.”

Surveillance footage of the break-in shows one person go behind the bar while another heads for a back office. The burglars took $30,000 in cash, electronics, and a safe containing her sister’s handgun.

“[The] door, the money, the gun, the safe, the register, the iPad,” Pratt said. “And we noticed a few other things - there was a phone missing.”

Pratt said she’s heard of similar thefts from nearby business owners as well.

“We’re angry,” she said. “We’re fed up with the lawlessness that we have here, if I can say that.”

Police have not yet made any arrests.

Cathy Pratt is urging anyone with information about the burglary at her restaurant or the other restaurants hit to contact Vancouver police and reference case number 2022-25021.

