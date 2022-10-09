Alaska Airlines redirecting sponsorship funds for Thorns, Timbers after investigation
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Alaska Airlines has decided to redirect its sponsorship money from the Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers following the release of investigative report into the Thorns organization this week.
On Oct. 3, former acting Attorney General of the United States Sally Yates released a lengthy report alleging sexual misconduct and improper handling of reports of abusive behavior within the Portland Thorns organization.
On Sunday, Alaska Airlines said in a statement it is redirecting its sponsorship funds for the Thorns and Portland Timbers this quarter to the National Women’s Soccer League Players Association “Support the Players Emergency Trust” and to youth sports in the Portland community. The airline said it made the decision after calls from the players association to support their emergency fund, listening to the Portland fan community and speaking with team leaders.
SEE ALSO: Fans protest in support of players named in detailed investigation into allegations made against Portland Thorns
Alaska Airlines said it will continue conversations with players and the community to support meaningful change. It said it will reevaluate its sponsorship based on clear evidence of progress.
SEE ALSO: Portland Thorns sponsor reacts to NWSL investigation
Several businesses have already ended their sponsorships of both the Thorns and Timbers. Those include Tillamook, Laurelwood Brewing, Union Wine Company and Directors Mortgage.
The full statement from Alaska Airlines can be found here:
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.