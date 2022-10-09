Firefighters put out boat fire in Newberg

A boat caught fire on the Willamette River in Newberg on Sunday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Oct. 9, 2022
NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - Hazmat crews are on the scene of a boat fire on the Willamette River in Newberg on Sunday afternoon.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said on Sunday, firefighters responded to Rogers Landing in Newberg for a boat on fire. They quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.

TVF&R said hazmat and water rescue crews remain on the scene to cleanup oil and fuel that spilled. It said to avoid the area for the next few hours.

