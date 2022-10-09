Firefighters put out boat fire in Newberg

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - Hazmat crews are on the scene of a boat fire on the Willamette River in Newberg on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters are containing an oil and fuel spill after a boat fire in Newberg on Sunday. (TVF&R)

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said on Sunday, firefighters responded to Rogers Landing in Newberg for a boat on fire. They quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.

TVF&R said hazmat and water rescue crews remain on the scene to cleanup oil and fuel that spilled. It said to avoid the area for the next few hours.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.