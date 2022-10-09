‘Intentional’ fire damages Bend store, firefighters say

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A Bend cell phone store was damaged by an “intentionally caused” fire early Saturday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.

At about 2:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire burning in the Spiked Wireless building at 1036 Northeast Third Street.

The flames were only burning on the outside of the building and were quickly controlled, firefighters said. There was no fire, smoke or water damage to the building’s interior.

An exterior wall and a window frame were charred, and the fire damaged a natural gas meter and electrical lines. Utilities were secured by Cascade Natural Gas and Pacific Power.

Firefighters estimated the damage will cost about $25,000 to repair.

Investigators determined the fire was “intentionally caused.”

Police and firefighters are continuing to investigate and ask that anyone with any information to contact the Bend Police Department at 541-693-6911.

