Officers arrest juveniles for armed robberies after chase, search in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple juveniles were arrested for armed robberies after a standoff in northeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to multiple pedestrians robbed at gunpoint in the 5200 block of Northeast Alberta Street. The suspects drove away, but officers spotted a vehicle matching the description and attempted to stop it.

The driver did not stop and a chase began. Officers attempted to use a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. Just before 2 a.m., the vehicle stopped at Northeast 78th Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street. Several people got out and ran.

Officers set up an eight-block perimeter. The Special Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called in. Officers arrested multiple juveniles inside the perimeter.

Police said there were no injuries reported. The neighborhood search was completed just before 6 a.m.

