Security at storage facility in Grants Pass shoots, injures burglary suspect

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was injured after being shot by a person watching a storage facility in Grants Pass on Saturday night, according to Grants Pass police.

SEE ALSO: U-Haul carrying military couple’s life, car stolen in Gresham stopover

Police said just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at U-Stow-It Mini Storage on Willow Lane. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot numerous times. Officers provided life-saving care before he was taken to a hospital. He has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Correa Jr.

A person watching the storage facility immediately told officers he was the one who shot Correa. He said he attempted to put him under citizen’s arrest before feeling his life was in danger.

SEE ALSO: Officers arrest juveniles for armed robberies after chase, search in NE Portland

Police said they found evidence of a theft in progress at the facility. The man who shot Correa has not been arrested and the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.