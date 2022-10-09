Unusually warm temperatures continue Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland hit 87 degrees under hazy sunshine Saturday, which was a bit warmer than we were expecting. That shatters the previous daily record of 82 degrees set back in the early 70s. Many other spots in the metro set new records Saturday afternoon. We have now officially tied the record for Portland’s most 80-degree days in October (which is six), hitting that number only three other times since 1940. With tomorrow’s forecast, though, it’s looking very likely that we’ll be setting a new record and continuing our 80-degree October days tally through next week!

We still expect to see some thin wildfire smoke overhead tomorrow, but temperatures will hopefully not be quite as hot. Portland will top out in the low to mid 80s.

A low-pressure trough brings us some short-lived relief early next week. Temperatures will still be 3-10 degrees above average, but we’ll at least be back in the 70s Monday through Wednesday. We’ll see some more cloud cover starting Monday evening, and a very slight shower chance is there late Monday and early Tuesday. I wouldn’t get your hopes up.

Temperatures will warm back up Thursday through Saturday, and we’ll likely see highs climb back into the low 80s. That’s a very warm mid-October!

