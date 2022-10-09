Warm & Hazy End to Weekend

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It was a hot one yesterday! We hit another high in the upper 80s, and we won’t be too far off from that again today. We’re going to see a high back into the mid 80s today. Expect to start this morning mostly sunny, with some patchy morning fog. We are going to see hazy skies once again today thanks to wildfire smoke. Air quality has diminished to the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range, so be aware that if you have respiratory issues, you likely don’t want to spend too much time outside today.

Tomorrow will also start out hazy and sunny, but we will see clouds increasing into the evening, and with it wildfire smoke will likely clear out of the region. Tomorrow will be warm, but nowhere near where we’ve been this weekend. Expect mid to upper 70s. Late Monday night into Tuesday morning we have a slight chance of a shower, and the clouds will linger through the first part of Tuesday. The skies will clear Tuesday afternoon and we will have our coolest day with highs in the low 70s.

From there, high pressure builds and temperatures increase again, with few morning and high clouds through the end of the weekend and start of the weekend. Temperatures start warming on Wednesday, and then have a chance to experience 80s once again Thursday through Saturday. Our unusually warm and dry October continues!

