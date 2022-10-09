Woman found dead at downtown Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was found dead in downtown Portland on Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PPB said at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a welfare check at Lownsdale Park on Southwest Salmon Street. When they arrived, they found a woman dead. She has not been identified.

Homicide detectives responded. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0466 or detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0889.

During the investigation, Southwest Main Street is closed between Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Fourth Avenue.

