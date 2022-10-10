1 dead, 6 injured in crash after unsafe left turn in Crook Co., police say

PRINEVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday after she made an unsafe left turn in Prineville, according to the Prineville Police Department.

Just after noon, police responded to the intersection of Hwy 126 and Northwest O’Neil Highway.

SEE ALSO: ‘Intentional’ fire damages Bend store, firefighters say

Police said a 68-year-old woman was driving a Lexus when she turned east on Hwy 126 from O’Neil Hwy. The Lexus was struck by a Ford Excursion heading west on 126.

[Story continues below image]

1 dead, 6 injured in crash after unsafe left turn in Prineville, police say (Prineville Police Department)

All four occupants of the Lexus were injured and trapped in the smashed vehicle.

Once emergency responders were able to remove them from the car, the Lexus driver was air-lifted to a Bend hospital with critical injuries where she died. Police have not yet released her name.

The Lexus passengers were taken by ambulance to a local hospital in Prineville, where they are expected to fully recover.

SEE ALSO: E-bike battery causes fire in Bend home

The Ford Excursion carried seven people and was driven by a Medford man. Three occupants were also taken to the Prineville hospital where they too are expected to recover. Police did not say if the driver was one of the injured.

Police said there was no indication of drugs, alcohol or speeding being a factor in the crash, and everyone involved said they had been wearing seatbelts.

“The Prineville Police Department would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to all of those affected by the crash,” police said.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.