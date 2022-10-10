Brush fire burning near Larch Mountain in Clark Co.

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:27 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire burning near Larch Mountain in Clark Co. on Sunday evening, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources on twitter.

The Nakia Creek Fire was estimated to be at 70 acres and burning in grass and brush as of 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they are available.

