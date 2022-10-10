CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire burning near Larch Mountain in Clark Co. on Sunday evening, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources on twitter.

The Nakia Creek Fire was estimated to be at 70 acres and burning in grass and brush as of 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they are available.

Images look like things might be getting out of hand. Picture taken from Camas pic.twitter.com/h31L9rNLmg — J. Mincks (@AkaMincks) October 10, 2022

