Cloudy Start to a Cooler Tuesday

Good evening!

We’ve been seeing the clouds starting to pick up here in the western valleys and along the coast we have drizzle increasing. Expect the clouds through the night tonight and into tomorrow morning. We will likely start the day with clouds and some patchy fog, before things clear out for the afternoon and evening. We will likely be sunny by lunchtime, but we could be hazy by late afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be much cooler, in the low 70s tomorrow. That’s still above average though!

High pressure returns for the middle of the week and we are back to warm and mostly sunny weather! We expect several days where highs will reach the upper 70s to right around 80. Saturday could see temperatures climb into the low 80s again. Sunday looks to be not a great deal cooler! It will be another warm, sunny and dry weekend.

Monday, we will see the clouds increasing and temperatures cooling down. Expect highs to be in the low 70s. We will see if this will be a change in weather patterns, trending to cooler weather with rain chances.

