Cooler and cloudier to start the week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We notched yet another super warm October day in Portland. Our high temperatures reached the mid 80s on Sunday, marking our seventh October day at or above 80 degrees at the Portland International Airport. That breaks the old all-time record of six 80-degree days in October. We’ll keep adding to that tally later this week!

You probably noticed the hazy skies once again. Once the wind shifts and clean marine air starts pushing into the valleys tomorrow, we should see the wildfire smoke clear out. We’ll also get cooler temperatures in the mid 70s and cloudier skies, especially the second half of the day tomorrow. Shower chances for the valleys have pretty much dwindled to nothing at this point, but there’s a shot the coast will see some drizzly precipitation tomorrow morning as the marine layer thickens up.

Tuesday afternoon we’re back to mostly sunny skies but more comfortable temperatures in the low 70s.

We’ll warm back up into the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday, and then see the 80s once again Thursday through Saturday as yet another high pressure system builds overhead.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.