Drugs, firearm found during traffic stop in Clatsop County; DUII driver arrested

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple drugs and a firearm were found in a vehicle after an impaired driver was pulled over in Clatsop County last week, according to Oregon State Police.

The traffic stop occurred on Oct. 6, at about 2:42 p.m., on Highway 30 near milepost 89. OSP said a trooper stopped a black van for several traffic violations and noticed the driver displayed signs of impairment.

During a search of the vehicle, the trooper found 89.4 grams of cocaine, 507.1 grams of pills containing fentanyl, 108.3 grams of heroin, 60.5 grams of psilocybin, a 9mm pistol, $1,314.12 in cash, digital scale, drug paraphernalia, and drug packaging.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Jamie Redman Brown, from Hammond, was booked into the Clatsop County Jail for driving under the influence of intoxicants - controlled substances, reckless driving, unlawful possession of fentanyl, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of cocaine, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

