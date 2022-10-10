MERIDIAN Colo. (KPTV) - “Halloweentown,” a movie released in 1998 and filmed in St. Helens, is the top searched-for “spooky” children’s movie for 2022, according to a USDish study released Friday.

To find each state’s most googled titles, the team at USDish gathered a list of movies for Halloween rated PG or G and then used SEMRush and Google Trends to identify each state’s top searched movie.

While “Halloweentown” won top place in Oregon, that was it’s only win.

The most popular movie seemed to be “Shaggy and Scooby-Doo,” which scared up a win in 13 U.S. states, from Mississippi to Alaska. “Coraline” stitched its way to second place with 10 states, from New York to California.

“Ghostbusters” captured eight, including Pennsylvania and Idaho.

‘Halloweentown’ top searched-for spooky movie in Oregon (USDish)

The remaining winners came in at four states - “Hocus Pocus” and “E.T.,” while “Coco” won only Texas and New Mexico. Five states were the only state where their movie emerged victorious, like Oregon’s “Halloweentown.”

The other singleton state movies were “Gremlins,” “The Witches,” “Hotel Transylvania,” and “The Addams Family.”

People can learn more and explore the winning movie for each U.S. state on the USDish website here.

