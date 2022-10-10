Investigation underway after body found in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the East Columbia neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to a suspicious circumstances call in the 100 block of Northeast Marine Drive. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person dead.

Police have not said if the body found was a man or woman. FOX 12 has reached out to police for more information.

Homicide detectives are working on the investigation and are asking for the public’s help regarding the suspicious death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joe Corona at joseph.corona@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508, or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040 and reference case number 22-271682.

